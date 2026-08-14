Cyclosporiasis outbreak: 13,895 lab-confirmed cases; FDA in Mexico investigating

The number of cases of cyclosporiasis has grown.

The number of confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis continues to grow, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For the first time since the outbreak and subsequent lettuce recall, the Food and Drug Administration has gone to Mexico to inspect processing facilities and fields where the produce was processed.

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The CDC said there are now 13,895 lab-confirmed cases in the U.S. since May 1, 2026. But there are probably many more because there are at least 10,455 additional suspected cases that have not yet been confirmed.

The agency noted that the number of cases of cyclosporiasis from May 1 to Aug. 31, 2025, was 1,180, or less than 9% of the number of confirmed cases so far this year.

Of the nearly 14,000 confirmed cases, there have been 740 hospitalizations with two deaths.

The cases have been found in 47 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

Only three states have not had a case as of Aug. 14.

Michigan and Ohio account for the most cases.

Most of the cases, 9,481 of them in 17 states, are connected to a recall of iceberg lettuce produced by Taylor Farms de Mexico, the Food and Drug Administration said.

At least 3.1 million pounds of iceberg lettuce have been recalled, The Washington Post reported.

Two additional states were added this week to the list of states where the recalled lettuce was distributed: Maine and Massachusetts.

The complete list of where the lettuce was confirmed to be distributed is below:

Alabama

Arkansas

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Mississippi

Missouri

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

West Virginia

Wisconsin

The lettuce may have also been sent to these states and territories as well:

California

Delaware

District of Columbia

North Dakota

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Dakota

Vermont

Washington

The Washington Post reported on Friday that the FDA went to Taylor Farms’ facilities in Mexico to investigate the alleged source.

Acting FDA deputy commissioner for food, Donald Prater, confirmed that investigators were at the processing facility this week, and that they’ll be heading to the company’s fields next.

Mexican officials and the company have already performed some tests, but food safety experts said they are concerned that what caused the contamination in the first place is gone, the Post reported. Prater said the lettuce that likely sickened people was probably grown and contaminated weeks before people became sick and that the parasite, cyclospora, has a long incubation time.

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