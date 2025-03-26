Crescent sun to rise in east on Saturday, who will see it?

A partial solar eclipse will give some skywatchers quite a show, bringing a crescent sun to the sky on Saturday morning.

The moon will pass between the Earth and sun, but not fully block out the sun.

The sun and moon will be slightly off and leaving a small portion of the sun visible.

Space.com called it “solar horns.”

It will be able to be seen in parts of the U.S. but it won’t be the same for all areas. Portland, Maine, will see a 64% eclipse, while if you are south of New York City, there won’t be much to see. The sun will be covered the most for people in northern Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, where 93.6% will be blocked.

NASA has compiled a list of the best times to see it, and how much of the eclipse will be experienced.

There is also a map that will show the path of the eclipse and how intense it will be.

If you have a chance to get an eclipse glimpse, you will need to have to wear special glasses to protect your eyes, either ISO-certified eclipse glasses or welding goggles with a shade of 14 or higher.

Here’s a list of approved vendors for eclipse glasses from the American Astronomical Society.

If you look at a solar eclipse through a telescope or binoculars, you need to use a solar filter so you don’t damage your eyes.

The next total solar eclipse will happen on Aug. 12, 2026, in Iceland and Spain. The “Ring of Fire” annular solar eclipse will happen on Feb. 17, 2026, in Antarctica.

The next cross-country total solar eclipse seen in the U.S. won’t be until Aug. 12, 2045.

