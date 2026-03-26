Construction worker accused of shooting coworker with nail gun in botched prank

Marcos Enrique Felipe Garcia was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

A Florida man is accused of shooting a construction coworker in the back with a nail gun in what he described as a prank.

According to Volusia County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Marcos Enrique Felipe Garcia, 21, was arrested on Wednesday. Felipe Garcia, who is listed as a transient whose last known address was in Orlando, was charged with one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, which is a felony.

The incident occurred at a construction site in Ormond Beach at 3:59 p.m. ET, authorities said.

According to WFTV, the victim, a 36-year-old man, said he was checking items at the back of the construction site when Garcia allegedly approached.

According to an arrest report, the victim identified the shooter as a member of his crew.

“This guy came to the back, pressed the gun to my back, and pulled the trigger,” the man told deputies, according to WFTV. “I think his name is Gustavo, he doesn’t have ID.”

Felipe Garcia spoke with deputies at the scene through an interpreter and told them he had intended to play a prank on the victim to “scare” him because he believed the man had “messed up some work” on the house, WFTV reported.

He added that the nail gun did not always work and he did not believe it would discharge a nail.

Deputies said the victim was going to pursue charges. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment after the incident.

After the investigation, an immigration detainer was placed on Felipe Garcia, a citizen of Guatemala who told authorities he was not carrying identification, WFTV reported.

He is being held without bail at the Volusia County Jail, online records show.

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