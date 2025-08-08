Commander of Apollo 13 mission, Jim Lovell, dies

Jim Lovell commanded Apollo 13, the only Apollo mission scheduled to land on the Moon which did not. Lovell and his fellow astronauts, and the ground crew, overcame incredible odds in bringing the damaged spacecraft of Apollo 13 home to Earth. He died on Aug. 7.

The commander of the Apollo 13 mission has died. Jim Lovell was 97 years old.

The Apollo 13 mission was supposed to send astronauts to the moon but when an oxygen tank exploded during their trip to the moon, the mission changed drastically, and was considered a “successful failure,” when the three men on board returned to Earth safely, The Associated Press and CBS News reported.

“NASA sends its condolences to the family of Capt. Jim Lovell, whose life and work inspired millions of people across the decades. Jim’s character and steadfast courage helped our nation reach the Moon and turned a potential tragedy into a success from which we learned an enormous amount. We mourn his passing even as we celebrate his achievements,“ acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy said in a statement.

Lovell said the often misquoted phrase, "Ah, Houston, we’ve had a problem here. We’ve had a Main B Bus Undervolt," after his crewmate and module pilot John “Jack” Swigert alerted mission control, “Okay, Houston, we’ve had a problem here,” according to NASA.

Lovell died Aug. 7 in Lake Forest, Illinois, the AP reported.

