Coming home: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reportedly returning to live in UK

Harry and Meghan: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly planning to move back to the United Kingdom. (Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to return to the United Kingdom this fall, but they will not reclaim their roles as working members of the royal family, according to published reports on Wednesday.

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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their two children plan to relocate later this month from the United States to a private, non-royal residence outside London, the BBC reported.

The couple’s children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, have been enrolled at a British school and are scheduled to begin classes in September, according to the news outlet.

The move was first reported by The Telegraph and The Sun.

The prince and the actress began dating a decade ago and were married in 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, The New York Times reported.

Archie was born in London in May 2019, while Lilibet was born in California in June 2021.

The attention showered on the couple -- particularly on the duchess -- by British media outlets led Harry to move the family to the U.S. in 2020, the Times reported.

King Charles was told on Sunday that his son and daughter-in-law would return to Britain, The Guardian reported. The prince’s brother, William, the Duke of Wales, was also notified, according to the newspaper.

The Sussexes and their children visited the king at his Highgrove home in July 2026, but the move reportedly was not discussed, the BBC reported. Charles was unaware of the move until Sunday, but the media outlet reported that the monarch welcomed the chance to see more of the Sussex family in private and personal visits.

The couple will not be offered a “half-in half-out” option, The Guardian reported. That was firmly rejected by the prince’s mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, at a summit in Sandringham in 2020, according to the BBC. That was the meeting where the couple officially agreed to step down as senior royals and not use their titles.

During a roundtable event with U.S. veterans in Washington on Wednesday, Harry told The Associated Press there was “nothing to say” about the reported move.

The duke and duchess will still maintain a home in Montecito, California, and a vacation property in Portugal, according to the news organization.

Harry has returned to the UK several times, most notably to his grandmother’s funeral in 2022 and the coronation of his father as king in 2023, CNN reported.

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