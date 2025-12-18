Christmas light glow gets family in gridlock with HOA over holiday cheer

FILE PHOTO: A Texas family said their HOA is threatening fines over their Christmas lights.

SAN ANTONIO — Too bright or just right? A Texas family said it is going up against its homeowners’ association over Christmas decorations.

The Gathright family said they’re being threatened by their HOA has threatened to fine them over their Christmas lights that the organization said are too bright, KENS reported.

The family said Mountain Lodge HOA cited them for excessive glare from their display and threatened a fine of up to $2,500.

Ironically, the Griswold category encourages residents to light up all of Mountain Lodge. https://t.co/COQ1ogupay — KENS 5 (@KENS5) December 16, 2025

The Gathrights said that there isn’t too much glare and that the HOA’s push is a violation of their religious rights, according to their attorney.

Texas Senate Bill 581 allows homeowners to display religious items on their property and limits HOA restrictions, unless there is an issue of public safety.

The ironic thing is that the HOA was holding a neighborhood decoration contest and one of the categories was called Griswold after “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

Tamara Gathright told KENS, “If you think about Griswold, maybe you would think that it’s overdone, which mine is not," adding, “On one hand, they’re encouraging it, and on the other hand, they’re trying to slap me with a $2,500 fine for doing it.”

KENS asked the HOA for comment.

