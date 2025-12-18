Cessna business jet crashes at North Carolina airport; plane owned by NASCAR driver reports say

A private jet crashed Thursday morning at a North Carolina regional airport and the wreckage burst into flames.

WSOC reported that a Cessna C550 business jet crashed as it was trying to land at Statesville Regional Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed.

A witness told WSOC that the plane was “way too low” before crashing.

There was no word on who was on board the flight and if anyone was killed. But WSOC said public records said it was owned by NASCAR driver Greg Biffle.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

