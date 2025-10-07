Celebrate National Taco Day with freebies and deals

Today is Taco Tuesday and it is also National Taco Day.

And as with any national food holiday, there are freebies and deals to celebrate all things tacos.

As always, you will want to check with your local locations to see if they are participating.

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant: Add a $1 crispy beef or chicken taco to entrée.

Baja Fresh: Rewards members can get $5 off when they spend $10 or more online using code TACO through Oct. 10. (USA Today)

Bubbakoo’s Burritos: 2 free tacos and chips with an online offer for loyalty members.

Condado Tacos: Half off tacos. Loyalty members get free delivery for orders of more than $30.

Chronic Tacos: BOGO taco for loyalty members, plus $1 off when ordered in the app.

Chuy’s: Dine-in specials: Add a crispy or soft ground beef taco for $1 with any entree purchase. Floater shot of tequila or rum added to a margarita for $1. Free entree for anyone dressed like a taco and who posts it on social media to show your server.

Del Taco: Reward members can get a free The Del Taco with $10 purchase through app or online once a day until Oct. 9. (“Today”)

El Pollo Loco: Rewards members can get three chicken tacos for $5.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop: $2.50 Fuzzy’s Original Tacos with classic proteins or $3.50 tacos with premium proteins.

Jack in the Box: Two free tacos with any $1 or more purchase for rewards members. (“Today”)

Laredo Taco Company: BOGO lunch tacos through Oct. 28.

Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant: Free taco for rewards members. $4 tacos all day for everyone.

Moe’s Southwest Grill: Rewards members can order up to three $2 tacos.

Rusty Taco: $2.99 featured tacos, $8.99 burritos, $8.99 Rusty Margaritas. (“Today”)

Tacodeli: Free taco for loyalty members.

Taco Bell: $1 Cantina Chicken Soft Taco for rewards members throughout the day, starting at 11 a.m. PT with 25,000 offers available each time. 7 p.m. A year of Taco Tuesdays on Taco Bell - 100 gift cards available for redemption.

Taco Cabana: $1 bean & cheese tacos, $10 dozen bean & cheese taco boxes, $1.50 margaritas, $1.50 Cabana Refreshers.

Taco John’s: Customers who spend at least $5 using the app will get a free taco for their next visit.

The Green Turtle: Half-priced tacos at select locations for dine-in.

Velvet Taco: Free taco next week when loyalty members order one on Oct. 7.

Zaxby’s: First 10,000 rewards members using TACODAY code will get a free Chicken Finger Taco with purchase of $1 or more.

