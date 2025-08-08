Camaro ZL1 tops most stolen cars; is your car on the list?

FILE PHOTO: The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is the most stolen car, according to research done by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

The Highway Loss Data Institute has released its rankings of the most stolen vehicles and the Camaro ZL1 tops the list.

The group, which is part of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, said that the ZL1 theft risk was 39 times higher than other cars, The Hill reported.

The car retails for about $75,400, CBS News reported.

“Muscle cars have often topped this list, as thieves are attracted to vehicles with high horsepower,” Matt Moore, the group’s chief insurance operations officer, said in a news release. “That also helps explain why the more expensive, more powerful ZL1 is stolen so much more often than the standard Camaro.”

In addition to the ZL1, the standard Camaro is also in the top five of the most stolen cars from the 2022 to 2024 model years, with the normal version of the car at a 13 times average.

The standard Camaro retails for between $32,495 and $50,000, depending on the options selected, CBS News reported.

Pickup trucks and other high-value or high-horsepower vehicles were high on the list.

Most stolen 2022-2024 vehicles:

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Acura TLX 4WD Chevrolet Camaro GMC Sierra 2500 crew cab 4WD Acura TLX 2WD GMC Sierra 3500 crew cab 4WD Chevrolet Silverado 3500 crew cab 4WD Dodge Durango 4WD Land Rover Range Rover 4WD Ram 1500 crew cab short-wheelbase 4WD Chevrolet Silverado 2500 crew cab 4WD Ram 3500 crew cab long-wheelbase 4WD Honda CR-V hybrid 4WD GMC Sierra 1500 crew cab 2WD Dodge Durango 2WD GMC Sierra 1500 crew cab 4WD BMW X7 4WD Mercedes-Benz S-Class long-wheelbase 4WD Jeep Gladiator crew cab convertible 4WD Cadillac Escalade ESV 4WD

There was good news for electric car owners. They were some of the least stolen, typically because they are either parked in a garage or near a building, so they are not targeted by thieves, the organization said.

Least stolen 2022-2024 vehicles:

Tesla Model 3 4WD Tesla Model Y 4WD Tesla Model 3 2WD Toyota RAV4 Prime 4WD Tesla Model S 4WD Volvo XC90 4WD Volvo XC40 4WD Ford Mustang Mach-E Volkswagen ID.4 Subaru Crosstrek 4WD with EyeSight (2024) Lexus NX 350 4WD Ford Explorer Infiniti QX60 4WD Kia EV6 4WD BMW iX 4WD Mini Cooper Toyota Venza hybrid 4WD Mercedes-Benz GLC 4WD Volvo XC90 Plug-In Hybrid 4WD Hyundai Elantra hybrid

