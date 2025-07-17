Caitlin Clark out of All-Star game due to groin injury

Caitlin Clark
Clark out of All-Star game FILE PHOTO: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever sits on the bench after being taken out of a game with an injury during the second half of a game against the Connecticut Sun at the TD Garden on July 15, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. She will not play in the All-Star game this weekend. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images) (Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is out of the All-Star weekend because of a groin injury that she suffered on Tuesday night.

She was hurt in the last minute of the game between the Fever and the Connecticut Sun, The Associated Press reported.

Clark said on X she was “sad and disappointed” that she would not play this weekend, but will still be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the events and “helping Sandy coach our team to a win.”

The guard was to take part in the 3-point contest Friday night and was the captain of the All-Star team called Team Clark, which will take on Team Collier, led by Napheesa Collier from the Minnesota Lynx.

Clark has dealt with injuries throughout this season, missing 10 regular-season games this year, ESPN reported. She received the most fan votes for this year’s All-Star game.

