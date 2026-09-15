Bus driver seen on video appearing to doze while behind wheel moments before crash

New video shows the moment a MARTA driver crashed a bus with two passengers on board. The video appears to show the driver nodding off behind the wheel.

ATLANTA — A bus driver appeared to have been dozing moments before the transit bus he was driving crashed with two passengers on board.

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WSB reported the crash happened on Labor Day, but the video from the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) bus was just recently released.

The video appears to show the driver nodding off while seated behind the steering wheel.

His hands are in his lap, and his head nods before the bus crosses lanes and hits a sidewalk.

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The driver then jolts awake and grabs the wheel, but the bus still crashes into trees. The two passengers on board were thrown to the floor from the impact.

The driver and passengers were hurt, but MARTA officials said the injuries were not life-threatening.

A spokesperson told WSB, “As always, the safety of our riders and employee is our highest priority and we are reviewing the incident.”

The driver, whose identity has not been released, is facing charges of failure to maintain lane and distracted driving.

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