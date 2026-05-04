Britney Spears pleads guilty after DUI arrest; avoids jail time

FILE PHOTO: Honoree Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California. Spears was officially charged on April 30 after her DUI arrest in March. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Singer Britney Spears has avoided jail time by entering a guilty plea in court after being accused of driving under the influence.

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She was stopped for driving under the influence and arrested after being seen driving erratically on a California highway near her home in March, The Associated Press reported.

California Highway Patrol said she appeared to be impaired at the time and took several field sobriety tests before being arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

She was officially charged on April 30 by the Ventura County District Attorney with a misdemeanor count of driving under the combined influence of alcohol and at least one drug. They did not say what drug she allegedly took or how much.

Spears was not required to attend her arraignment on Monday, but instead entered her guilty “wet reckless” plea through her attorney, the AP reported.

Prosecutors said that in cases of low blood alcohol levels and with no crash or injuries, defendants can usually reach a resolution that would involve probation, a DUI class, and a fine, the The New York Times said last week.

After her arrest in March, the singer went to substance abuse treatment.

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