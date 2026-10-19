‘Beyond heartbroken’: Cindy Crawford, family break silence after Presley Gerber’s death

FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Presley Gerber, Cindy Crawford, and Rande Gerber attend the World Premiere of Apple TV+'s "Palm Royale" at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on March 14, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Crawford posted an emotional tribute to her son who died last month. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Cindy Crawford and her family have broken their silence nearly a month after the death of Presley Gerber.

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Crawford wrote on Instagram: “We are beyond heartbroken to lose our beloved son and brother. We feel so blessed to have had Presley in our lives for 27 years.”

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She called her son “a sweet, beautiful soul who loved and is loved, now and forever.”

Gerber died on Sept. 20 at a California rehab facility. Police are investigating his death as a suspected overdose, the BBC reported. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner listed the case as pending additional investigation.

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Gerber’s sister, Kaia Gerber, also posted a separate tribute to her brother on Instagram, captioning it, simply “I love you the bluest, to the moon and back and back again, forever big brother,” alongside a video of the two of them as children dancing. She also posted a longer message saying that “i don’t have the words. and maybe the tiny mercy is that we didn’t need them all along. words fail and words subtract and words summarize and words always lack the truth. and now how naive of me to believe that language could transcend grief.”

Presley Gerber had spoken about his mental health and his drug abuse. Hours before his death, he checked into Resolutions Living of Santa Monica, law enforcement told NBC News.

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

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