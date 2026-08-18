Bengals rookie Ceyair Wright leaves training camp to pursue acting career

The Cincinnati Bengals cornerback had a role in "Space Jam: A New Legacy."

Cincinnati Bengals rookie defensive back Ceyair Wright is walking away from his shot at football’s biggest stage to pursue his other passion -- an acting career.

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Wright, 23, a free agent signed out of the University of Nebraska, told Bengals coach Zac Taylor of his decision over the weekend, ESPN reported.

Wright is not stepping into unknown territory. His acting résumé includes roles in seven films and television shows, most notably as LeBron James’ son in the 2021 movie, “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

Wright also appeared as Zeke in 15 episodes of the television series, “Grown-ish” in 2023 and 2024.

“I don’t know how to properly define it for him. He called us last night and let us know that he had an opportunity,” Taylor told reporters. “I know it was a difficult decision for him.

2. Rookie CB Ceyair Wright, who has several acting credits, left camp to pursue TV/Film opportunities.

He’s been replaced by rookie Matthew McDoom (#41) who was released by the Ravens last week.

If the name sounds familiar, McDoom was the UC Bearcats’ best corner last year.… pic.twitter.com/y39ef8QHTp — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) August 15, 2026

“Two things he’s really passionate about were colliding, and he decided to pursue this opportunity,” the coach added. “We wish him the best. He was fun to be around, he really competed hard for us. It was fun watching him play.

“I thought he was ascending as a player, but obviously he’s chosen to go a different path.”

It was unclear what acting role Wright was going to pursue, USA Today reported.

The Bengals signed Matthew McDoom as a replacement for Wright, according to Fox News.

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