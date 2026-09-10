Barry Melrose, former NHL player, coach, ESPN analyst, dies at 70

The longtime ESPN hockey analyst, who also played and coached in the NHL, died on Sept. 9. He was 70.

Barry Melrose, a former NHL player whose wit, dapper suits and mullet hairdo served him well as a coach and later as a longtime hockey analyst for ESPN, died on Wednesday, his wife said. He was 70.

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Melrose’s wife, Cindy, broke the news to ESPN. Melrose was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2023, which led to his retirement from the cable sports network. He joined ESPN in 1996, stepped away briefly to coach the Tampa Bay Lightning for 16 games in 2008 before he was fired, and then returned to ESPN.

He was at the network for 27 years.

“For decades, Barry Melrose was one of the most distinctive and trusted voices in hockey,” ESPN said in a statement. “His knowledge of the game was deep, his candor was refreshing, and his passion was unmistakable. He was a foundational part of ESPN’s hockey coverage, and fans and teammates truly appreciated his entertaining delivery and charismatic personality.

“We send our deepest condolences to his loved ones. He always kept it interesting and he will be missed.”

Barry Melrose, the former NHL player and coach who was a beloved, longtime hockey analyst for ESPN, died Wednesday, his wife, Cindy, told ESPN's Steve Levy. He was 70. https://t.co/68PGbK6rkI — ESPN (@espn) September 10, 2026

Melrose coached Wayne Gretzky and 8the Los Angeles Kings for three seasons (1992-95), according to Hockey-Reference.com. He led the Kings to the Stanley Cup Final in his first season, losing in the championship round to the Montreal Canadiens.

He went 79-101-29 in Los Angeles and was 5-7 with four overtime losses in Tampa Bay. Overall, his record was 84-108-33 in four seasons behind the bench.

“From the flowing locks of his distinctive mullet to the flared lapels of his trademark long suit coats, Barry Melrose cut an unmistakable figure whenever you were fortunate enough to run into him at a rink or catch him on your television screen,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “You were even more fortunate if you engaged him in conversation or listened to his analysis, because he never failed to boost your love of the game of hockey.”

A rugged defenseman, Melrose played three seasons with the Cincinnati Stingers of the World Hockey Association and six more in the NHL, splitting his time between the Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings.

Before becoming a coach in the NHL, Melrose spent two seasons leading Medicine Hat of the Western Hockey League beginning in 1987, NHL.com reported.

He then moved to Adirondack of the American Hockey League, winning the Calder Cup in 1991-92.

Working regularly with Steve Levy and John Buccigross on ESPN, Melrose covered All-Star Games, the Stanley Cup Playoffs and the Stanley Cup Final.

“Barry was my best friend at ESPN,” Buccigross wrote on social media Wednesday night. “A big brother figure of rock-solid values. I am shook to my core. Barry gave his life to hockey and some of his ESPN family, like me, learned of his shocking death today while at a hockey rink in Las Vegas preparing for the upcoming season.

Barry was my best friend at ESPN. A big brother figure of rock solid values. I am shook to my core. Barry gave his life to hockey and some of his ESPN family, like me, learned of his shocking death today while at a hockey rink in Las Vegas preparing for the upcoming season.… pic.twitter.com/x1zV1b4z87 — BucciOT.Com (@Buccigross) September 10, 2026

“Chilling and fitting -- the rink was Barry’s home. A more beloved ESPN institution there has not been. We love you, Barry. Forever.”

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