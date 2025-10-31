Arrests made after FBI thwarts potential terrorist attack

FBI director Kash Patel announced that the agency has stopped a potential terrorist attack planned for this weekend.

Patel made the announcement on X, Friday morning, writing, “This morning the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend. More details to come."

This morning the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend. More details to come. Thanks to the men and women of FBI and law enforcement everywhere standing guard 24/7… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) October 31, 2025

No other details were provided by the director.

Check back for more on this developing story.

