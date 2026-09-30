Arnold Schwarzenegger takes his turn as Santa in new Christmas movie

Arnold Schwarzenegger plays Santa in the upcoming Prime Video film "The Man with the Bag."

Christmas may never be the same after two actors better known for their action flicks take over the holiday season.

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Arnold Schwarzenegger is donning the big furry coat and hat and is stepping into the boots of none other than Santa Claus in the Amazon Prime film “The Man with the Bag.”

He will star alongside “Reacher” actor Alan Ritchson.

This isn’t Schwarzenegger’s first Christmas film. He also appeared in “Jingle All the Way” 30 years ago.

This time, instead of trying to find the must-have Christmas toy, Schwarzenegger is the one delivering them, if he can find and recover his red bag, which was taken by an elf with a grudge. Awkwafina is the elf in question.

So Santa takes a deep dive into his “Naughty List” and comes up with “a crew of criminally skilled misfits,” along with help from other elves and his reindeer, to get the bag back.

Watch the teaser trailer here or below.

“The Man with the Bag” premieres on Prime Video on Dec. 2.

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