Army helicopter crash: 2 soldiers identified

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Deontre T. Huey and Warrant Officer Seth L. Olmstead were identified as the two soldiers killed in an Army helicopter crash this week.

The U.S. Army has identified the two soldiers who were killed in a helicopter crash near Fort Hood, Texas, this week.

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The Army said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Deontre Huey, 34, and Warrant Officer Seth Olmstead, 25, were killed when the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter crashed near Salado, Texas.

The crash sparked a wildfire that burned about 155 acres, KHOU reported.

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The two soldiers were part of Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, the Army said in a news release.

The crash occurred during a maintenance test.

Huey was from Killeen, Texas, and joined the Army in 2014 as a motor transport officer. He was with his current unit since 2022.

Olmstead was from Belton, Texas, and joined the Army in 2023 as a warrant officer candidate. He was part of the unit since 2025.

“Our hearts and deepest condolences are with the families of the Soldiers we lost Wednesday,” Lt. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral, III Armored Corps and Fort Hood commanding general, said. “The Army is a family, and a tragedy like this is felt throughout our formations and our community.”

The U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center in Fort Rucker, Alabama, is leading the investigation into the crash, which the Army is calling a “mishap.”

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