Annunciation shooting: Police still trying to determine motive

The Annunciation Catholic Church is seen behind police tape following a mass shooting on August 27, 2025, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. According to Minneapolis Police, a gunman fired through the windows of the Annunciation Church at worshippers sitting in pews during a Catholic school Mass, killing two children and injuring 17 others. The gunman died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS — Two children are dead and 17 others, including three adults, were shot in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Police are still trying to confirm the reason why Robin Westman, 23, opened fire while nearly 200 students from Annunciation Catholic Church participated in the start of the year Mass.

Westman used three weapons — a rifle, shotgun and pistol — to shoot through the windows of the church.

They were all purchased legally, the Minneapolis police chief said, according to The New York Times.

The Westman then died by a self-inflicted gunshot, according to Chief Brian O’Hara.

When the gunfire ended, two children, aged 8 and 10, were dead; 14 other children from the ages of 6 to 15 were wounded, as were three parishioners who are in their 80s, The Associated Press reported. All are expected to survive, according to The New York Times.

A small memorial has been started outside the scene of the shooting with people placing flowers and stuffed animals among other items to pay tribute to the victims, CNN reported.

FBI Director Kash Patel said on X.com that it is being investigated as an act of domestic terrorism and a hate crime targeting Catholics.

Westman’s mother had worked at the church for five years before she retired in 2021. It is not known if the shooter attended the church or was enrolled at the school, the AP reported. But the Times reported it is believed Westman attended the school at one point. Local news station KARE said Westman visited the school within the last week.

Westman was born Robert but changed his name to Robin at the age of 17. The name change document said Westman “identified as female and wants her name to reflect that identification.”

Westman had no criminal history.

Investigators are still examining writings and videos Westman had posted. The writings described killing children and a drawing of the church sanctuary, The New York Times reported.

Police said Westman shared a “manifesto” on social media that they’re now examining, CNN reported. It was posted about 30 minutes before the shooting started, KARE reported.

Annunciation Catholic School had just started the school year this week. There is no timetable for when students will return to school, CNN reported.

“As we process and navigate this unfathomable time together, we will be in touch this weekend regarding when school will resume. Investigators and others are still on campus doing their essential work and we expect this to continue for some time,” school and church officials said in a statement.

