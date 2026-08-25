Angel Reese sets 2 WNBA rebounding records

LOS ANGELES — Angel Reese grabbed a pair of WNBA rebounding records on Monday, setting single-game and season marks in the Atlanta Dream’s 78-71 victory against the Los Angeles Sparks.

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Reese, the Dream’s star power forward, collected 26 rebounds against the Sparks, The Athletic reported. That broke the previous record of 24, set on May 23, 2003, by Chamique Holdsclaw, according to the sports news outlet. Holdsclaw, a newly inducted Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, set the mark with the Washington Mystics, ESPN reported.

Reese, who now has 458 rebounds during her first season in Atlanta, broke the record of 451 set two years ago by A’ja Wilson.

And while Reese was not a factor on offense, she was dominant on defense, grabbing 18 defensive rebounds, The Athletic reported.

“Last time I was here, I didn’t miss any shots. Tonight, I couldn’t hit (expletive), so I knew I was going be able to get them on the rebounding side,” the former LSU star said on the postgame show on Peacock, according to ESPN. “I just want to be consistent for my team. Offensively, defensively, whatever it takes to win.”

RECORD-BREAKING NIGHT FOR ANGEL REESE 🚨



A new WNBA record for rebounds in a game 👏 pic.twitter.com/AxZ1PqZ6XT — ESPN (@espn) August 25, 2026

Reese’s rebounding total included eight offensive boards, The Athletic reported. The host Sparks managed 32.

“(Reese has) obviously been exceptional as of late,” Dream coach Karl Smesko told reporters. “She’s had steady improvement throughout the season. You could see her every month, get a little more comfortable, and I think right now she’s really hitting her stride.”

Reese finished the game with 11 points and also had three steals, according to The Athletic.

Her big defensive showing came after Reese scored a career -high 31 points against Phoenix on Saturday.

The Dream (25-13), who clinched a playoff berth Saturday with a 99-89 win against the Phoenix Mercury, completed a 4-0 West Coast swing, ESPN reported.

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