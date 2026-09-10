André Pronovost, 4-time Stanley Cup champion with Montreal Canadiens, dies at 90

The left winger, a four-time All-Star who won four Stanley Cups as a member of the Montreal Canadiens, died on Sept. 8. He was 90.

The left-winger was part of a Canadiens dynasty that dominated the NHL during the late 1950s. — André Pronovost, a left winger who won four Stanley Cups as a member of the Montreal Canadiens during the late 1950s, died on Tuesday. He was 90.

[ Read more trending news ]

The Canadiens announced Pronovost’s death in a news release.

The four-time All-Star played 10 seasons in the NHL and spent his first four-plus with Montreal. The Canadiens won four consecutive Stanley Cups while Pronovost was with the team from 1957 to 1960.

Pronovost had 109 points in 290 regular-season games with the Canadiens and added 22 points in 70 playoff contests, CBC reported.

Montreal won a fifth straight NHL title in 1960-61, but Provonost was traded to Boston during the middle of the season. He spent three seasons with the Bruins and was traded to the Detroit Red Wings midway through the 1962-63 campaign.

He spent three seasons in Detroit and finished his career in 1967-68, when he was taken by the Minnesota North Stars in the NHL’s expansion draft, CBC reported.

Pronovost, the grandfather of New Jersey Devils forward Anthony Mantha, finished his NHL career with 198 points in 557 regular-season games, according to the news outlet. He added 11 goals and 66 points in the postseason, according to Hockey-Reference.com.

©2026 Cox Media Group