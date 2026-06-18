Ancient oak tree linked to Robin Hood legend is dead, experts say

The sprawling oak tree, once believed to be the hideout for legendary British outlaw Robin Hood, has died.

A giant ancient oak tree in the United Kingdom linked to the legend of Robin Hood has died, experts believe.

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The 1,200-year-old Major Oak in Sherwood Forest, considered one of Great Britain’s largest trees, did not sprout leaves this spring, the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds said Thursday.

In a news release, the nonprofit said the tree had been “in visible decline” for several years,

According to the BBC, the RPSB said a combination of factors -- including years of “well-intentioned structural intervention and huge amounts of human activity” around the tree -- were “major contributors” to the tree’s demise.

Ancient 'Robin Hood' tree is dead, experts say https://t.co/Jvrp5slxRA — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) June 18, 2026

According to legend, Robin Hood, the outlaw of the 13th century who was a thorn in the side of the Sheriff of Nottingham, used the tree’s hollow trunk as his hideout, the BBC reported.

The tree was called by many names, but “Major” became its moniker after the tree was mentioned in a book about oaks written in 1790 by Maj. Hayman Rooke, the BBC reported. The former British soldier lived several miles from Sherwood Forest.

According to the RSPB, the book prompted the first waves of tourism to the forest as people flocked to view the “world-famous” tree.

The term ancient oak is applied to an oak that is older than 400 years, the organization stated.

“Although this marks the end of the Major Oak as a living tree, it does not mark the end of its story,” the RPSB said. “The iconic oak tree remains a powerful presence in the landscape and an enduring part of our cultural heritage. The tree and soil beneath it will continue to be a vital refuge for wildlife and the knowledge we have gained by looking after the Major Oak will help preserve other ancient oaks across the country.”

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