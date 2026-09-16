‘American Idol’ moving production from LA to Georgia

The popular music competition series is moving from Los Angeles to the Atlanta area.

“American Idol” is moving east.

The long-running music competition series that spawned the singing careers of Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and others is relocating from Los Angeles to the Atlanta area, producer Fremantle confirmed.

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Judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Underwood are all expected to return for the show’s 25th season, along with host Ryan Seacrest, WSB-TV reported.

It has not yet been revealed what parts of the production will be in Georgia or where they will be housed, according to the television station. “American Idol” is currently listed on the “Now Filming in Georgia” website.

The relocation of “American Idol” to Georgia is a coup for the Peach State, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In July, Georgia’s film office said that 280 productions were filmed in the state over the past fiscal year.

Recent productions in Georgia include the “Superman” film sequel and television series such as “Will Trent” and “Chad Powers,” the entertainment news website reported.

“American Idol” has been broadcast live from Los Angeles since the show debuted in 2002, Variety reported.

ABC, as well as producers Fremantle and 19 Entertainment (via owner Sony Pictures TV), did not respond to requests for comment, according to Variety.

“American Idol” is the latest production to pull up stakes and move from California.

“The Masked Singer” has relocated to New Jersey, while Atlanta is now home to “Shark Tank” and “Lego Masters,” Variety reported.

Game shows like “Family Feud” and “Celebrity Family Feud” have also relocated to the Atlanta area, according to the entertainment news website.

The Los Angeles area saw a nearly 13% decrease in shooting days from April to June 2026 compared to the same period last year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

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