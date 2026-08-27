‘American Gladiators’ competitor Storm dies

FILE PHOTO: American Gladiators competitor Storm, whose real name was Debbie Clark, died at the age of 61.

One of the stars of “America Gladiators” has died.

Debbie Clark, better known as “Storm,” died on Aug. 24 at the age of 61.

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Her brother told TMZ that she died at home near Boston when her pacemaker stopped working. Her family was home at the time.

Her son, Crayton Clark, said that his mother died in his arms while they were waiting for paramedics to arrive. When they did get there, they tried to resuscitate her, but to no avail, TMZ reported.

“Gladiators” posted news of her death on its official Facebook page, writing, “Debbie was an exceptional athlete long before she entered the Gladiators arena, excelling in basketball, soccer and track and field before setting her sights on the US Olympic handball team.”

They said she chose the stage name “Storm” “Because producers told her she had ‘blown them all away.”

Her online obituary said she was a “natural athlete” and an MVP in basketball and soccer, a track and field All-American, and trained with the U.S. Olympic handball team at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado.

She first saw American Gladiators while in Colorado and decided to join the team, which she did in 1991.

Clark leaves behind her son, her brother, her aunt, and several cousins.

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