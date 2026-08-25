America 250: US Mint releasing new issues of Morgan, Peace silver dollars

The U.S. Mint released silver dollars with the iconic Morgan and Peace designs from the late 19th century and 20th century on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Mint is reissuing two coin collector favorites on Tuesday, bringing back the Morgan silver dollar and the Peace silver dollar.

[ Read more trending news ]

According to the Mint’s website, customers can place orders beginning at noon ET on Aug. 25. The uncirculated coins carry a $169 price tag.

Instead of using the traditional year of minting the coin, these special silver dollars will bear the dates “1776~2026″ to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary of its independence.

According to Coin News, the silver dollars will use an enhanced uncirculated finish in the modern series for the first time, and a unique Liberty Bell privy mark will be marked with the number 250.

According to the U.S. Mint website, the initial household order limit of 10 coins per product will remain in place for the first 26 hours of the sale.

According to a news release, the Morgan dollar contained 99.9% fine silver and was designed by U.S. Mint Chief Engraver George T. Morgan. The coin was minted from 1878 to 1904 and made a one-year comeback in 1921.

The Peace Dollar was approved by Treasury Secretary Andrew Mellon to replace the Morgan dollar in December 1921. Collectors struggled for years to find Peace dollars in near-mint condition because of the high relief of the coin’s obverse.

The coin was designed by Italian-American sculptor Anthony de Francisco. According to the Mint, the coin symbolized the nation’s emergence as an international power while paying tribute to the sacrifices made by soldiers during World War I.

The dollar was produced through 1928 before returning again in 1934 and 1935, according to Coin News.

Both new coins will contain 99.9% fine silver, according to the Mint.

© Cox Media Group