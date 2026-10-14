Amber Siyavus, ‘Big Brother’ houseguest, dies at 46

A houseguest during the eighth season of the reality television show "Big Brother" in 2007, she died on Oct. 9 at the age of 46.

Amber Siyavus, who appeared as a houseguest on the reality television show “Big Brother,” died on Oct. 9. She was 46.

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Siyavus died in Clark County, Nevada, USA Today reported, citing records from the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner. Her cause of death is pending, the coroner’s office told the newspaper.

TMZ was first outlet to report the news.

Siyavus appeared in 29 episodes of the reality television show’s eighth season in 2007, according to IMDb.com. According to the show’s storyline, contestants competed against one another in a house wired with cameras and microphones “capturing their every move for a TV and Internet audience.”

Constestants were aiming for a $500,000 prize.

The Big Brother family is heartbroken by the passing of Season 8 alumni Amber Siyavus. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with her family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time. ❤️ #bigbrother https://t.co/TgsEQBTZGt — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) October 13, 2026

During her time on the show, Siyavus was the only houseguest to reach the jury phase without winning Head of Household or Power of Veto honors, People reported.

Known for bouts of emotional outbursts, she earned the nickname “Whamber” as she placed seventh among contestants.

When Siyavus joined the show, she was a server at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, USA Today reported. She forged friendships with Dustin Erikstrup and Jameka Cameron. Season 8 was won by Dick Donato, according to the newspaper.

“Big Brother’ host Julie Chen Moonves took to social media after learning about Siyavus’ passing, writing ”Rest in Peace Amber" in an Instagram post.

“Hard to believe, but I know you are back in our eternal home with our Creator,” she continued. “Thank you for your heart and honesty. We will remember you with love.”

Donato paid tribute to Siyavus on X.

“This is a shame,” Donato wrote. “I contacted her on FB to give her some encouraging words about staying clean. I hadn’t spoken to her since just after the show.”

“RIP Amber, your battle is over. Sigh.”

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