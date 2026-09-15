‘Against my morals’: Mikayla Matthews leaves ‘Mormon Wives’

FILE PHOTO: Mikayla Matthews attends Unwell Las Vegas at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on October 11, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Unwell Expo)

Influencer Mikayla Matthews has left the cast of the reality show “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.”

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Writing on Instagram, Matthews said that, “I’ve said from the beginning of this that I’m not comfortable being a part of something that continues to platform behavior I don’t agree especially given my own experience growing up in a home with multiple forms of abuse. There’s no amount of money worth going against my morals or changing the stance I’ve had since I first saw and heard the things that made me feel this strongly.”

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” fifth season recently dropped on Hulu and included video of the days before a domestic violence investigation against co-star Taylor Frankie Paul and Paul’s ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, was launched, People magazine reported.

Hulu paused the show’s production during the investigation, but the cast then came back for confessional taping.

Matthews and Paul had lashed out at each other over the past few months on social media, according to People.

The Salt Lake Tribune said Matthews was the third cast member to leave the show.

The show has been renewed for two more seasons, the newspaper said. Season six is now in production, according to Variety.

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