‘90210′ actress Tori Spelling, children injured in car crash Spelling was driving with seven children in her vehicle.

FILE PHOTO: Tori Spelling attends the 93rd Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade with Grand Marshal Luke Wilson in Support of Marine Toys for Tots on November 30, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Hollywood Christmas Parade)

TEMECULA, Calif. — Tori Spelling and several children were taken to a hospital after they were injured in a car wreck in California.

The crash happened on the evening of April 2 in Temecula, California, TMZ reported. Temecula is about 80 miles outside of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Times reported.

A spokesperson for the “Beverly Hills 90210″ actress told NBC News that Spelling had been driving with seven children in her vehicle — four of her children and three of their friends — when another driver smashed into her vehicle.

The spokesperson said the other driver was speeding and ran a red light.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office said the cause of the crash is under investigation and no arrests were made.

Spelling and the children were treated at an area hospital for cuts, bruises, concussions and other injuries, TMZ reported.

The actress has five children with ex-husband Dean McDermott: Liam, 19; Stella, 17; Hattie, 14; Finn, 13 and Beau, 9, the Times reported.

McDermott and Spelling married in 2006 and separated in June 2023, KABC reported.

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