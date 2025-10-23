‘9-1-1 Nashville’ actress Isabelle Tate dies

FILE PHOTO: Up-and-coming actress Isabelle Tate has died at the age of 23.

Actress Isabelle Tate has died at the age of 23.

A cause of death was not released, but TMZ reported she died on Oct. 19.

She recently portrayed Julie in the LeAnn Rimes, Chris O’Donnell show, “9-1-1 Nashville.”

Tate had been in the pilot of the show, which aired on Oct. 9. It was her first audition and first role, her talent agency said in a post on social media.

TMZ called her a “rising star.”

Tate had spoken about her past health issues, including being diagnosed with a progressive neuromuscular disease at the age of 13, Us Weekly reported.

Her obituary had a link to the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association website.

In a 2022 Instagram post, Tate said the disease affected her leg muscles.

She explained that it had progressed, saying, “I’ve come to terms that if I want to live my life to the fullest, I need to use a wheelchair at times. This has been a difficult journey for me because having to accept help and surrender to the progression of this condition has been extremely hard.”

© 2025 Cox Media Group