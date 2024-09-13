76th Emmy Awards nominations: See the list of nominees

Sunday is the big night where the best of television will be honored during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. The nominees were announced in July by Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tony Hale.
Father and son duo Eugene and Daniel Levy will serve as co-hosts.
Last year’s Emmy Awards ceremony was delayed because of the writer and actor strikes and held in January, creating a short turnaround between ceremonies, The New York Times reported.
This year’s nominees were from shows that aired between June 2023 and May 2024, according to Emmy officials.
“The Bear” has a comedy-series record 23 nominees, with “Shogun” having the most nominations overall at 25, The Associated Press reported.
As for studios, FX had a total of 93 nominations while HBO had 91.
Here are the nominees:
Outstanding Talk Series
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Reality Competition Progam
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
- The Voice
Lead Actor in Limited, Anthology Series or Movie
- Matt Bomer
- Richard Gadd
- Jon Hamm
- Tom Hollander
- Andrew Scott
Lead Actress in Limited, Anthology Series or Movie
- Jodie Foster
- Brie Larson
- Juno Temple
- Sofia Vergara
- Naomi Watts
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- Baby Reindeer
- Fargo
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Aniston
- Carrie Coon
- Maya Erskine
- Anna Sawai
- Imelda Staunton
- Reese Witherspoon
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Idris Elba
- Donald Glover
- Walton Goggins
- Gary Oldman
- Hiroyuki Sanada
- Dominic West
Outstanding Drama Series
- The Crown
- Fallout
- The Gilded Age
- The Morning Show
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Shogun
- Slow Horses
- 3 Body Problem
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Matt Berry
- Larry David
- Steve Martin
- Martin Short
- Jermy Allen White
- D’Pharaoh Woon-a-tai
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Quinta Brunson
- Ayo Edebiri
- Selena Gomez
- Maya Rudolph
- Jean Smart
- Kristen Wiig
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Palm Royale
- Reservation Dogs
- What We Do in the Shadows
The following categories were not announced during the event but were shared online.
Supporting Actress in Limited, Anthology Series or Movie
- Dakota Fanning
- Lily Gladstone
- Jessica Gunning
- Aja Naomi King
- Diane Lane
- Nava Mau
- Kali Reis
Supporting Actor in Limited, Anthology Series or Movie
- Jonathan Bailey
- Robert Downey Jr.
- Tom Goodman-Hill
- John Hawkes
- Laamorne Morris
- Lewis Pullman
- Treat Williams
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Christine Baranski
- Nicole Beharie
- Elizabeth Debicki
- Greta Lee
- Lesley Manville
- Karen Pittman
- Holland Taylor
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Tadanobu Asano
- Billy Crudup
- Mark Duplass
- Jon Hamm
- Takehiro Hira
- Jack Lowden
- Jonathan Pryce
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Carol Burnett
- Liza Colon-Zayas
- Hannah Einbinder
- Janelle James
- Sheryl Lee Ralph
- Meryl Streep
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Lionel Boyce
- Paul Downs
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach
- Paul Rudd
- Tyler James Williams
- Bowen Yang
To see the complete list, visit Emmys.com.
©2024 Cox Media Group