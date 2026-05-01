5 killed in Texas plane crash

FILE PHOTO: First responders were dispatched to a plane crash on Thursday night in Texas.

WIMBERLEY, Texas — Five people were killed in a small plane crash near Austin, Texas.

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The plane came down in the Wimberley, Hays County, area on Thursday night, KXAN reported. All on board were killed. Their names have not been released.

The location is about 40 miles southwest of Austin, The Associated Press reported.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. local time, KTBC reported.

The plane was a Cessna 421C.

“Preliminary information indicated the aircraft was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of impact,” officials said, according to KXAN. “Based on current findings, there is no indication of a mid-air collision. A second aircraft traveling in the vicinity landed safely in New Braunfels.”

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Check back for more on this developing story.

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