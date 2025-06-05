5 Easy Ways To Keep Energy Costs Low In The Summer Heat

As summer temps rise across the country, many of us are cooling off by dropping the thermostat. But the price of staying chill? It’s going way up.

A new report from the National Energy Assistance Directors Association says home electricity bills are expected to hit a 12-year high, with the average bill coming in at $784. That’s up over 6% from last year.

And before you say, “I’ll just sweat it out,” keep this in mind: heat is the #1 weather-related killer in the U.S., according to the National Weather Service. So yeah… keeping cool isn’t optional.

Luckily, there are ways to beat the heat and keep your power bill from roasting your bank account:

💡 Cool Smarter, Not Harder:

Use a fan with your AC. It’ll help circulate cool air and let you raise the thermostat a few degrees without sweating.

It’ll help circulate cool air and let you raise the thermostat a few degrees without sweating. Flip your ceiling fan to spin counterclockwise. It creates a wind-chill effect — instant cool-down.

It creates a wind-chill effect — instant cool-down. Change your air filter every month. Dirty filters make your AC work overtime (and your bill goes up with it).

Dirty filters make your AC work overtime (and your bill goes up with it). Set your AC between 70–78°F. Go for 78 when you’re away from home to save cash.

Go for 78 when you’re away from home to save cash. Block the sun. Close curtains, use blackout shades, and add some leafy plants for natural shade.

Close curtains, use blackout shades, and add some leafy plants for natural shade. Ditch the oven. Opt for no-cook meals or grill outside to avoid heating your kitchen.

Opt for no-cook meals or grill outside to avoid heating your kitchen. Call your utility company. Many offer rebates, energy audits, or discounts on smart thermostats and efficient AC units.

🛠️ Long-Term Moves:

If you’re ready to make bigger changes, upgrading insulation, fixing ductwork, or adding a smart thermostat can make a serious difference — both now and in the long run.

Bottom line? The forecast calls for 🔥heat🔥 and 💸higher bills💸. But with a few smart moves, you can stay cool without burning through your paycheck.

