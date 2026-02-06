3 killed, 6 injured in grocery store after motorist, 92, collides with bicyclist

LOS ANGELES — Three people were killed and six others were injured on Thursday when a vehicle crashed into a grocery store after colliding with a bicyclist in a Los Angeles neighborhood, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 12:11 p.m. PT in the Westwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Officials said the motorist hit a bicyclist and then continued down the street before crashing into the bakery section of a 99 Ranch Market, KABC reported.

Some of the victims were trapped underneath the vehicle, spokesperson Lyndsey Lantz told the television station.

According to the fire department, two men, aged 30 and 50, and a 42-year-old woman, were killed. All three were inside the bakery when the Toyota Prius crashed into the store.

Two of the injured people were in serious condition and two others suffered minor injuries, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Capt. Erik Scott told KNBC.

The bicyclist and the driver declined offers to be taken to the hospital, the fire department said, according to The Associated Press.

“This does not seem to be of any ill intent,” Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott told KABC. “(The crash) does not seem to be an intentional act, but rather being investigated, so far, as an accidental traffic collision.”

Officials with 99 Ranch Market said in a statement that is was “heartbroken” after the incident and was working with police and first responders investigating the crash, KABC reported.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, and we are holding everyone affected, customers, team members, and the broader community in our thoughts during this tough time,” the statement said.

Officials said the 92-year-old driver was cooperating with investigators and was undergoing a medical evaluation, The Associated Press reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

