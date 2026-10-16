3 children, teacher killed in Oregon school shooting; gunman killed

BEND, OREGON - OCTOBER 15: Flowers rest on a sign in front of Silver Rail Elementary School on October 15, 2026 in Bend, Oregon. At least four victims were reportedly killed at the school in a mass shooting on Oct. 15. The alleged gunman is also dead. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images)

BEND, Ore. — A teenage shooter opened fire at a Bend, Oregon, elementary school, killing three children and a teacher before being shot and killed.

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The Associated Press reported that the shooting happened at Silver Rail Elementary School and the victims were 5, 8, and 11 years old. Another 7-year-old child and a second teacher were injured, taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The first 911 call came just before 1 p.m. PT from someone parked outside of the school, telling dispatchers that they were shot at by a person with a long gun. Additional calls came from inside the building.

Police responded within minutes, department spokesperson Sheila Miller said. The New York Times reported that hundreds of officers from across central Oregon responded, with the first arriving within a minute after the building went into lockdown.

The alleged gunman, who was shot and killed by a bystander who pursued him into the building, was from Bend, but it is not known if there was a connection to the elementary school, the AP and CNN reported. The Times reported he was 16 years old. No motive has been announced. The victims’, the shooter’s, and the bystander’s names have not been released.

Gov. Tina Kotek called the bystander a hero.

“Your actions carry a heavy emotional burden,” she said. “I just want you to know my thoughts are with you as well.”

Schools in the Bend-La Pine district were closed on Friday and all activities were canceled. A candlelight vigil was held in Drake Park on Thursday night. People shared messages of remembrance and calls for stricter gun control, the Times said.

About 400 students attend Silver Rail Elementary School from kindergarten to fifth grade. There are about 40 employees.

0 of 15 Four killed in school shooting BEND, OREGON - OCTOBER 15: Flowers rest on a sign in front of Silver Rail Elementary School on October 15, 2026 in Bend, Oregon. At least four victims were reportedly killed at the school in a mass shooting earlier today, the alleged gunman is also dead. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) Four killed in school shooting BEND, OREGON - OCTOBER 15: A candlelight memorial is seen out front of Silver Rail Elementary School on October 15, 2026 in Bend, Oregon. At least four victims were reportedly killed at the school in a mass shooting earlier today, the alleged gunman is also dead. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) Four killed in school shooting BEND, OREGON - OCTOBER 15: Community members grieve during a candlelight vigil at Drake Park on October 15, 2026 in Bend, Oregon. At least four victims were reportedly killed at Silver Rail Elementary School in a mass shooting earlier today, the alleged gunman is also dead. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) Four killed in school shooting BEND, OREGON - OCTOBER 15: Community members grieve during a candlelight vigil at Drake Park on October 15, 2026 in Bend, Oregon. At least four victims were reportedly killed at Silver Rail Elementary School in a mass shooting earlier today, the alleged gunman is also dead. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) Four killed in school shooting BEND, OREGON - OCTOBER 15: Community members grieve during a candlelight vigil at Drake Park on October 15, 2026 in Bend, Oregon. At least four victims were reportedly killed at Silver Rail Elementary School in a mass shooting earlier today, the alleged gunman is also dead. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) Four killed in school shooting BEND, OREGON - OCTOBER 15: A woman grieves at a candlelight memorial out front of Silver Rail Elementary School on October 15, 2026 in Bend, Oregon. At least four victims were reportedly killed at the school in a mass shooting earlier today, the alleged gunman is also dead. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) Four killed in school shooting BEND, OREGON - OCTOBER 15: Community members grieve during a candlelight vigil at Drake Park on October 15, 2026 in Bend, Oregon. At least four victims were reportedly killed at Silver Rail Elementary School in a mass shooting earlier today, the alleged gunman is also dead. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) Four killed in school shooting BEND, OREGON - OCTOBER 15: Community members grieve during a candlelight vigil at Drake Park on October 15, 2026 in Bend, Oregon. At least four victims were reportedly killed at Silver Rail Elementary School in a mass shooting earlier today, the alleged gunman is also dead. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) Four killed in school shooting BEND, OREGON - OCTOBER 15: Crime Scene Investigators gather evidence at Silver Rail Elementary School on October 15, 2026 in Bend, Oregon. At least four victims were reportedly killed at the school in a mass shooting earlier today, the alleged gunman is also dead. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) Four killed in school shooting BEND, OREGON - OCTOBER 15: Crime Scene Investigators gather evidence at Silver Rail Elementary School on October 15, 2026 in Bend, Oregon. At least four victims were reportedly killed at the school in a mass shooting earlier today, the alleged gunman is also dead. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) Four killed in school shooting BEND, OREGON - OCTOBER 15: A candlelight memorial is seen out front of Silver Rail Elementary School on October 15, 2026 in Bend, Oregon. At least four victims were reportedly killed at the school in a mass shooting earlier today, the alleged gunman is also dead. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) Four killed in school shooting BEND, OREGON - OCTOBER 15: A woman grieves at a candlelight memorial out front of Silver Rail Elementary School on October 15, 2026 in Bend, Oregon. At least four victims were reportedly killed at the school in a mass shooting earlier today, the alleged gunman is also dead. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) Four killed in school shooting BEND, OREGON - OCTOBER 15: Community members grieve during a candlelight vigil at Drake Park on October 15, 2026 in Bend, Oregon. At least four victims were reportedly killed at Silver Rail Elementary School in a mass shooting earlier today, the alleged gunman is also dead. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images)

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