2 Ole Miss students found dead; kratom found at scene, officials say

FILE PHOTO: Two students were found dead at the University of Mississippi in two unrelated cases. Police said kratom was found at the separate scenes.

Two students at the University of Mississippi were found dead in two separate incidents.

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Authorities did not release the students’ names, but Lafayette County Coroner Glenn Coleman said one was an 18-year-old man and the other a 20-year-old man, the Mississippi Clarion Ledger reported.

One man was found in his campus dorm while the other was found in his home off campus.

Toxicology results, which could take two to three weeks, are pending.

Lafayette County Metro Narcotics said that the two deaths are being investigated separately and there was “no confirmed evidence indicating that the two deaths are connected,” the newspaper said.

Packaged kratom was found in both of the locations, but it is not known if it was a factor in the men’s deaths, NBC News reported.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we encourage everyone to avoid kratom and any other medication or substance that was not prescribed to you or obtained from a trusted, regulated source,” police said.

The school, however, said “unverified information” about the deaths has been circulating on social media, without specifying what that information was, the Clarion Ledger reported.

“We encourage our community not to speculate about the circumstances or repeat information that has not been officially confirmed. We appreciate your understanding and support for our campus community during this difficult time,” the university said.

What is kratom?

The Drug Enforcement Administration said kratom is a tree native to Southeast Asia with leaves that, when consumed, can have a stimulant or sedative effect depending on the dosage.

It “can lead to psychotic symptoms, and psychological and physiological dependence,” the agency said.

Typically, it is consumed as a tablet, capsule, or extract. It can also be brewed as a tea or the leaves can be chewed.

Kratom is not regulated under the Controlled Substances Act, but there may be state regulations prohibiting it, the DEA said.

Oxford, Mississippi, has local laws banning it, but other counties in Mississippi allow its sale, NBC News reported.

The Food and Drug Administration has not approved it for any medical use and the DEA calls it a “Drug and Chemical of Concern.”

The Clarion Ledger reported that some people use it for pain, fatigue, mental health concerns or to manage opioid withdrawal and cravings.

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