2 officers killed, 1 wounded in domestic disturbance call shooting

Police lights
Police shot, killed FILE PHOTO: Three law enforcement officers in Utah were shot, two died. (fotosr52 - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

TREMONTON, Utah — Two police officers in Utah were killed and one sheriff’s deputy was wounded when an alleged gunman opened fire during a domestic disturbance call.

Read more trending news

The shooting happened Sunday in Tremonton, Utah, The Associated Press reported.

Officials said they had received several 911 calls that ended in hangups, so they responded to the scene.

As one officer was speaking to the occupant of the home, a man came out of the house and shot that officer, killing him, officials said. Then a second was shot and killed, KSTU reported.

“Upon arrival, they immediately began taking fire,” Brigham City Police Detective Crystal Beck said. “They requested additional units. And then stopped answering their radio.”

In addition to the three members of law enforcement being shot, a K-9 was also wounded. The surviving deputy and his dog were both in fair condition, KSTU reported. Both were in their vehicle when they were wounded and were able to be taken from the cruiser.

After the police officers were shot, bystanders convinced the man to put down his weapon.

He was charged with aggravated murder, police said in a news release, according to the AP.

The investigation continues, KSTU reported.

Latest trending news:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!