Travis Scott's 'Jackboys 2' is #1 on the 'Billboard' 200

Travis Scott tops the Billboard 200 with his latest album, Jackboys 2, according to Luminate. The project earned 232,000 equivalent album units in the United States in the week ending July 17, also topping the Top Album Sales chart.

Jackboys 2 now has the second-largest debut week for a rap album in 2025 and follows Scott's own Days Before Rodeo album (331,000 equivalent album units) as the second-largest sales week for a rap album in the chart's history.

Clipse also debuted on the list. Their album Let God Sort Em Out logs in at #4. With 118,000 equivalent album units, it's the duo's second project to hit the top 10 on the Billboard 200 after previously debuting and peaking at #4 in 2002 with their debut album, Lord Willin'.

Givēon then logs in at #8, with Beloved earning his best week ever by units: 44,000 equivalent album units. It's also his second top 10 in the history of the Billboard 200; his compilation album When It's All Said and Done... Take Time debuted at #5 when it was released in 2001.

