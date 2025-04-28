Travis Scott teases 'Jackboys 2' release date

Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for E11EVEN Miami
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Travis Scott may be giving his fans "goosebumps" as soon as Wednesday. In a birthday post for his mother, he teased the upcoming release date for his album Jackboys 2.

"EVERYONE WISH THE BIGGEST GOAT A HAPPYYYY BDAAAYYY THE QUEEEEN OF DIS HERE," he captioned an image on Instagram, featuring a photo of them on the top half and a photo of her with his daughter Stormi on the bottom. "MI MOMMMMMMMAAAAAAA LOVE YA MOOMMMMMMAAAAAAAAAAA PS I PLAYED [HER] JACKBOYS 2 SHE SAID DROP ON YOUR BDAY BABY JACK!!!!!"

Scott's birthday is on Wednesday; he will be turning 34.

He previously teased the follow-up to 2023's Utopia, writing on X, "Jackboys album brazy I just threw up. Certified."

Jackboys 2 is a sequel to the 2019 original, which topped the Billboard 200. It features appearances from Sheck Wes, Don Toliver, Young Thug, Quavo, Offset and Pop Smoke.

