Travis Scott teams with Erewhon for Storm Storm Smoothie

Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Travis Scott has partnered with upscale LA grocery chain Erewhon for a smoothie likely named after his daughter, Stormi.

The Storm Storm Smoothie is made with ingredients including banana, coconut milk, lime juice, spinach and coconut yogurt. Travis promotes the drink in a promo clip shared to social media, which shows him, Don Toliver and Sheck Wes going to Erewhon to make a smoothie.

The video then follows Scott as he drives through a parking garage to the sounds of unreleased music. "Trynna hit the Booby, b****, just say the word," he raps on the song, which is likely from his Jackboys 2 compilation.

This marks another Erewhon and Travis collaboration: the rapper released three wellness shots — Golden Eye, Life Force and Liquid Gold — with the brand in April.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!