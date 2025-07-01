Travis Scott teams with Erewhon for Storm Storm Smoothie

Travis Scott has partnered with upscale LA grocery chain Erewhon for a smoothie likely named after his daughter, Stormi.

The Storm Storm Smoothie is made with ingredients including banana, coconut milk, lime juice, spinach and coconut yogurt. Travis promotes the drink in a promo clip shared to social media, which shows him, Don Toliver and Sheck Wes going to Erewhon to make a smoothie.

The video then follows Scott as he drives through a parking garage to the sounds of unreleased music. "Trynna hit the Booby, b****, just say the word," he raps on the song, which is likely from his Jackboys 2 compilation.

This marks another Erewhon and Travis collaboration: the rapper released three wellness shots — Golden Eye, Life Force and Liquid Gold — with the brand in April.

