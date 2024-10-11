Travis Scott tapped as headliner, artistic director of 2024 ComplexCon

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Travis Scott has been tasked with two jobs, both assigned to him by Complex. The publication has given him duties as both headliner and artistic director of its 2024 ComplexCon event, taking place Nov. 16 and Nov. 17 in Las Vegas.

Alongside his Cactus Jack collective, he'll be infusing his special sauce throughout the festival, turning it into "CactusCon." Exclusive merch designed by Scott will be available for purchase.

Scott's sauce is also likely to be displayed onstage, where he'll take on headlining duties Sunday night. His performance will mark his return to the festival, which he helped kick off in 2016.

