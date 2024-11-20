Travis Scott named headliner of Coachella 2025

Travis Scott's time to be the "Highest in the Room" — or rather the highest in the desert — has finally come. The lineup for Coachella was released Wednesday, and he was named one of the headliners of the two-weekend-long festival. He's expected to design the desert, bringing his immersive and experiential world to fans on Friday, Saturday and Sunday of both weekends.

Other stars on the lineup include Missy Elliott, Mustard, GloRilla, Tyla, Three 6 Mafia, 4batz, Tink and Saint JHN, performing on the first night; day two includes T-Pain; and Megan Thee Stallion, Rema, Ty Dolla $ign, Muni Long and Amaarae are taking the stage on the final night.

Coachella will take place on the weekends of April 11 and April 18 at its home of Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

It will mark Scott's return to the festival following his second-liner slot in 2017. He was slated to headline the 2020 and 2022 shows, but the COVID-19 pandemic and the Astroworld tragedy, respectively, got in the way.

