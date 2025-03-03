Travis Scott joins The Rock, fights during WWE's Elimination Chamber

After making his WWE debut in January, Travis Scott returned Saturday for end of the Elimination Chamber, where he walked to the ring with The Rock to the tune of his own "FE!N."

Upon arrival, they approached WWE champion Cody Rhodes and John Cena, who turned on Rhodes to side with The Rock. They then began to beat Rhodes up, making way for Scott to join and slap Rhodes in his face.

"He wanted to get, to steal a term, he wanted to get his hands bloody. I whispered to him as we were going out, ‘If you get your hands bloody, make it count. Make it count,'" The Rock aka The Final Boss said in a post-game conference. "He slapped the s*** out of Cody. He was really hyped up.”

He also acknowledged Travis' love of the business and pro wrestling.

"Travis Scott is one of the greatest already, of all time. He’s a GOAT, a legend, an icon, he loves the business. We get guys and girls like that who want to come in and who are already tapping into the culture and disrupting culture in their own cool way," Rock said. "They want to come in, have fun at the show. Maybe they want to sit and enjoy or be on camera. But some want to get involved. Some, like Travis, deeply want to get involved. That’s what you saw tonight.”

Of Travis' future with the WWE, The Rock teased, “We have this opportunity to create this big moment in pro wrestling that is arguably one of the biggest — maybe the biggest, some fans’ words, not mine."

Drake and Lil Yachty were also in attendance.

