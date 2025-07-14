Travis Scott drops cinematic music video for 'Jackboys 2' ﻿cut 'Dumbo'

Fans get another taste of Travis Scott's Jackboys 2 album with the release of a new video for "Dumbo."

In the clip, Scott is seen singing to a crowd of women in front of a white sports car, getting a tattoo on his back and more.

“That come-down no emotion, yeah, yeah/ See, the whip ain’t no regular body, the whip got a kit like BBL,” Scott raps. “One digit on back of the truck and she’s backin’ it up, no CDL.”

The video, directed by Gabriel Moses, is now available on YouTube.

The album is on streaming services, with features from Sheck Wes, Don Toliver and more. It's the first compilation album from Scott's Cactus Jack label since 2019.

