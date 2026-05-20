Track list for French Montana and Max B's 'Wave Gods 2: Cosmos Brothers' unveiled

French Montana and Max B are seen on May 13, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

French Montana and Max B are set to release their joint project, Wave Gods 2: Cosmos Brothers, on Friday, featuring appearances from Rick Ross, Chase Belly, Chinx, Isley Brothers, Ty Dolla $ign and Kanye West.

They teased the Ye collaboration, "Unlocked," with a snippet on Complex Music's Instagram.

Rozay appears on the previously released "Smoking pt. 2," while Chase is on a song titled "Bet It All." The late Chinx is featured on "Who Do You Love," the Isley Brothers appear on "Addictive" and Ty is on "Ever Since You Left Me."

There is also a track on the album titled "Grimey," which French released early via Soundcloud.

The project marks the sequel to Coke Wave, which dropped on Feb. 6, 2009. Following Max's release from prison, the pair reunited for Coke Wave 3.5: Narcos, released in January.

While promoting the upcoming project on Millionz Dollaz Worth of Game, Max reflected on his place in hip-hop, saying, "Look, after Big, Jay and Nas, you can put me on that mothf***** right after that. [That's how] I feel about it after that. I can prove it."

He added that when it comes to creativity and consistent songwriting, he believes few can match his catalog. The full episode is available to watch on YouTube.

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