'To Whom It May Concern,' Lady London documents making debut album in new Tubi series

After years of releasing viral freestyles and EPs, Lady London is taking fans on the journey of creating her debut album in a new show titled Always, Lady London. It's a three-episode docuseries that she promises is nothing like a stereotypical reality show.

“I know when people hear a reality show, they think something else, but I mean, it's completely documentary based and not so stigmatized as the typical reality [show]," Lady tells ABC Audio. She later added, "I probably would never indulge in the typical format of what that looks like. But having creative control over my narrative here was important."

With her title as executive producer, she “worked very closely with the producers, directors, and showrunners" and was able to focus on the goal: giving fans a deeper look into the album-making process.

"I don't think many consumers understand exactly how much goes into an album, and so I just wanted to kind of bring my fans into the creative process and the logistics process as well," she explains. She adds that she hopes fans walk away knowing "the sacrifice that artists make daily in order for things to kind of go where they need it to go."

Lady also hopes her show gives insight into who she truly is.

"I hope that [fans] feel like they know me a little bit more [after watching Always, Lady London]," she says, noting the show required a level of vulnerability fans may not be used to seeing from her.

"It was very challenging to have people invasively in my home in the morning, and navigating the day with me when I'm somebody who's, like, super private and very recluse — [it] was a lot to take in," she says. “It definitely stretched me and it made me get a newfound respect for those that do have cameras in their face.”

Always, Lady London premieres Friday on Tubi; her debut album, To Whom It May Concern, arrives in early 2026.

