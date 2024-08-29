TLC's T-Boz shoots down rumors about her medical issues

After TLC was forced to cancel two shows due to T-Boz's illness, the singer took to Instagram to clear up some of the rumors surrounding her medical issues.



She said she experienced an abominable blockage due to scar tissue from a surgery she had 24 years ago and that it had nothing to do with sickle cell disease, a disorder she also has.



T-Boz also shot down speculation that it had anything to do with "constipation" or Ozempic.



"No, I'm not on Ozempic," she said. "Everybody and every celeb ain't on Ozempic. The ignorance is disheartening to me. I would just pray for people or if I had nothing to say I would shut the hell up and say nothing at all, but y'all don't know how to f****** do that. It amazes me how negative the world is."



She added in the caption, "I'll See Yall Soon At The Rescheduled Shows."

