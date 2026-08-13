Tinashe releases 'Melatonin' alongside music video

Tinashe highlights different forms of dance and dancers in the music video for her new single, "Melatonin."

Directed by 91 Keys, the video also finds her performing and jamming to the high-energy track in a variety of outfits, with scenes of her turning up alongside a group of partygoers.

The video is now available on YouTube.

"Melatonin" follows "Crash Out" and "Too Easy" as previews of Tinashe's upcoming album, Popstar, which is set to arrive on Sept. 25.

She is set to perform headlining shows in Chicago, Brooklyn and Los Angeles in support of the project.

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