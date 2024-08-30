Tinashe lays out her list of dating requirements in new TikTok video

By Andrea Tuccillo

Wonder what it takes to date to Tinashe? Well, she's got a whole list of dating requirements.

In a TikTok video set to her song "No Broke Boys," she lays out her list of what she's looking for in a partner. 

"Not broke. Has no kids. Good hygiene. Goes to therapy. Knows how to dress. Nice to their mom," the list begins. She goes on to add: "Likes cats. Likes to travel. Good taste in music. Over 6ft. Has no exes. Isn't homophobic."

Tinashe finishes off with some more bold nonnegotiables: "Has a private jet. Could build a house with their bare hands. Can cook. Has no [Instagram]. Obsessed with me."

In the comments one fan wrote, "no man deserves u queen," to which Tinashe replied, "That's why I'm single."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!