Tina Knowles to receive first-ever Mother of the Year honor at 'Billboard' Women in Music Awards

Tina Knowles joins the ladies who will be honored at 2025 Billboard Women in Music event. Billboard reports she will receive the first-ever Mother of the Year award at the ceremony, taking place March 29 in Inglewood, CA.

Tina is the real-life mother of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, but she also takes on the title of Matriarch, which happens to be the name of her upcoming memoir, arriving April 22.

To celebrate its release, she'll be heading on a nine-city book tour, kicking off April 30 in Washington, D.C., with Michelle Obama as the moderator. Tina will then make stops in LA, Houston, Atlanta, New Orleans, Toronto, Chicago, Brooklyn and London, where she'll discuss the book, her experiences and more. A full list of moderators will be announced at a later date.

"I'm so excited to take Matriarch on the road and extend the conversation beyond the pages. Storytelling has always been a part of who I am—something I learned from my mother—and now, at 71, I finally understand who I truly am," Tina says in a statement. "This journey has been about strength, motherhood, family pride, and identity, and I hope these conversations help others embrace their own stories and celebrate the power of knowing what we deserve."

Tickets are currently on sale at TinaKnowlesBook.com.

The Women in Music Awards will air live March 29 from the YouTube Theater, with Laverne Cox as host and Tyla, Erykah Badu, GloRilla and Muni Long among the honorees. It will stream live on VIZIO WatchFree+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and on VIZIO TVs and in the VIZIO mobile app.

