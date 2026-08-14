T.I. teases 'Kill the King' deluxe

T.I. performs during the 2026 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture® Presented By Coca-Cola® at Caesars Superdome on July 05, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Kill the King may be T.I.'s final album, but there could still be more music on the way. During an interview with XXL, he revealed that he's considering a deluxe edition to extend the project.

"I feel like I’m going to do a deluxe or something to extend this album. It ain’t going to be another album. It’ll be an extension of this album," he said.

T.I. also said he's more open to doing collaborative projects if the music is right. He noted that he "probably would" record an album with Jeezy "IF Young wanted to do it."

"I’d be more apt to do collaborative albums more than I would a T.I. album," he said, adding he's open to rapping "if the song is right. Or there’s a genuine interest to do the record."

"Yeah, that's still possible. I’m going to still make music," he continued. "I think music is inside of me."

T.I. released Kill the King in June, a final project he that he said came "with more freedom." He told XXL that being able "to walk away on my own terms" is "a blessing" he's celebrating, rather than a sad moment.

Speaking of the album, he described it as "very self-gratuitous," saying it allowed him to showcase his skills as an MC, a songwriter, hitmaker, philosopher, free-thinker and truth-speaker.

The project serves as an introduction for younger hip-hop fans who are unfamiliar with his discography.

"There are people who are listening to hip-hop who probably wasn’t around when [I] was showing the world why I should be considered amongst the elite," he said. "So, now let me introduce you to this s*** and show you what I do. And then, I can leave."

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